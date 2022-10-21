Dept. of Insurance targets “Shady” bail bond activities

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the Governor’s Office the SC Dept. of Insurance has issued an order targeting bail bondsmen who do not report when a defendant does not follow court-ordered conditions.

Officials say it is part of the governor’s effort to close what they say is a revolving door for violent criminals and repeat offenders.

A spokesperson for the governor says McMaster also instructed the department to establish a process that would enable prosecutors to submit complaints regarding bondsmen for criminal referral.