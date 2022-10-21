Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)—Two people in Lugoff are in the money after hitting big on yesterday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing!

The Wildwood Market in Lugoff sold not just one but two tickets worth $200,000.

The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 prize and were powered up and the additional $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 because two were drawn.

Winning ticket number was 2-11-15-16-26 and power up was-2. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.