Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died.

Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act.

According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic issue in the Prosperity area.

Deputies say Dawkins had been allowed to take the child to his residence in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, but sometime after leaving, the biological father called and began to berate the mother and made threats to harm the child.

Authorities put out a lookout for a white Toyota Prius along with contacting SLED.

Investigators say around 2 a.m., they found the suspect inside the vehicle with the infant unrestrained in a child seat at a convenience store on SC-34 at I-26.

He was later arrested and the child was found unresponsive.

The infant was taken to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital, where life saving methods were attempted.

Dawkins was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.

Under the law, SLED Child Fatality Unit has also been called to investigate while an autopsy is forthcoming.