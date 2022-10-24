Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million dollars
Two lucky Powerball players have more money in the bank tonight and you could be next!
This past weekend one person in Myrtle Beach snagged a million dollars, while a Columbia resident managed to walk away with $50 grand from winning Powerball tickets.
Still, with no jackpot winner, the Powerball now sits at $625 million dollars which makes this the eighth highest jackpot in the Powerball’s 30-year history.
Grab your tickets because we have your winning numbers for Monday, October 24, 2022 and they are 23- 45- 54-35-18 and the Powerball is 16.
Good luck!