Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million dollars

Two lucky Powerball players have more money in the bank tonight and you could be next!

This past weekend one person in Myrtle Beach snagged a million dollars, while a Columbia resident managed to walk away with $50 grand from winning Powerball tickets.

Still, with no jackpot winner, the Powerball now sits at $625 million dollars which makes this the eighth highest jackpot in the Powerball’s 30-year history.

Grab your tickets because we have your winning numbers for Monday, October 24, 2022 and they are 23- 45- 54-35-18 and the Powerball is 16.

Good luck!