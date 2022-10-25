Bosch expanding operations in Dorchester County, creating 350 new jobs

Courtesy City of Columbia Logo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Technology services company Bosch announced it will expand it’s motor production operations in Dorchester County. The launch will create 350 new jobs and will be a $260 million investment.

Bosch will expand it’s current building located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston to 75,000 square feet to accommodate future production of electric motors, rotor, and stator electric products. The expansion is expected to be completed by 2025.

Individuals interested in joining the Bosch team should visit the company’s careers page.