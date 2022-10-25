Deputies respond to shots fired near the Sumter Co. Fair

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–  On Saturday night deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say they were patrolling the county fair when they responded to shots fired in the parking lot across the street.

Investigators say the fair was briefly placed on lock down.

According to authorities say Sikeem Singleton was located and identified on Liberty St. and identified by a fair employee.

Upon investigation, deputies say Singleton had a gun that matched the shell casings found in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported following the shooting.

Deputies say Singleton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated breach of peace.

