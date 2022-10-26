Halloween candy hit by shrinkflation

(CNN)— Halloween treats are getting smaller this year due to “shrinkflation” and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts.

“Shrinkflation” is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price.

The Washington Post listed some examples of smaller sizes: a bag of dark chocolate Hershey’s kisses has shrunk by a couple of ounces, a two-pack of Reese’s peanut butter cups has been lightened by a tenth of an ounce and Cadbury milk chocolate bars are about 10% lighter than they were.

In addition to “shrinkflation”, a group of big players in the candy business joined forces for a health initiative in 2017 to reduce calorie counts, offer more portion sizes, and put calories on the front of packaging.

The post reports while candy sizes and packages are shrinking, overall, candy prices are not.