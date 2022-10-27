Mortgage rates hit above 7% for first time since 2002

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to Freddie Mac, mortgage rates rose again this week hitting above 7% for the first time since 2002.

The company says the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.8% in the week ending October 27 which is up from 6.94% the week before.

Rates have risen almost every week since late August and have more than doubled since the start of 2022.