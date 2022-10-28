Record-setting profits for oil companies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earning nearly $19 billion, Exxon-mobile’s profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high up 177% from a year ago.

The number two U.S. oil company, Chevron, also posted much-better-than-expected results, earning nearly $11 billion.

That is nearly double what it made a year ago.