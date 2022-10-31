Wages increased, but not enough for inflation

CNN—Americans might be needing some extra money in their wallets these days.

It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday.

It showed wages are increasing but they are not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% on the year ending in September.

That’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.