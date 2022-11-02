Midlands Pup-Shots November 2

Manning
Alphie is an active guy that enjoys playing and being outside! He does require a fenced in yard and would need a home without small children due to his size.
ASPEN
Manning
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
BO
Manning
Bo is a big lovebug! He loves human and all of the attention! Bo is heartworm positive, but is currently being treated. He would need to continue treatment once adopted.
BRUNO
Manning
Bruno is a very active and energetic dog! He loves attention. Bruno is still very much young, and would benefit from training as well as frequent exercise!
DREW
Manning
Friendly, Playful, Loyal, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
CHASE
Manning
Friendly, Playful, Curious, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
CLYDE
Manning
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Loyal, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
HOPE
Friendly, Gentle, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
KALI
Manning
Kali is a lovebug that absolutely adores people! She loves belly rubs and walks! Kali is selective of other animals, so she needs to be the only animal in the house. She does require a fenced in yard,
KHALIFA
Manning
Friendly, Playful, Curious, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
MICAH
Manning
Micah is a very friendly and energetic dog! He is heartworm positive, but that does not slow him down. Micah loves people and all of the attention! He gets along with other dogs.
NADIA
Manning
Nadia is an absolute sweetheart that loves attention! She is heartworm positive, but that doesn't slow her down at all! She would love a home where she receives lots of attention!
OREO
Manning
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
RALPH
Manning
Ralph is a very friendly and energetic guy! He gets along with other dogs, and loves to play!
SHEBA
Manning
Sheba is heartworm positive. She is friendly, but is a little timid. She is particular about which dogs she gets along with, and would probably do best in a home without small kids.
TOC
Manning
Toc is a laid back, friendly dog! He loves everyone he meets. Toc does enjoy playing and receiving attention. He is heartworm positive, but has already started treatment, and has sponsorship to continue treatment.
