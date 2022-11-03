Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.

Wednesday night’s jackpot has gone so long without anyone taking home the big prize that jackpot has jumped to the second largest in Powerball history and marks the third time that the prize has hit the $1 billion dollar milestone.

The South Carolina Education Lottery lists your odds of winning the jackpot as one in 293 million. The winning number for Wednesday night are: 22-11-60-2-35 with a Powerball of 23

Good luck!