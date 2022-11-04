City of West Columbia: Moffatt Street parking lot closed this weekend

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia says the Moffatt Street parking lot located at 100 Riverside Drive at the Riverwalk Park will be closed to the public Nov. 5-6.

The lot will reopen the morning of Nov. 7. The city says the closure is due to resurfacing activities.

For more information visit, https://westcolumbiasc.gov/