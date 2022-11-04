City of West Columbia: Moffatt Street parking lot closed this weekend

The City of West Columbia says the Moffatt Street parking lot located at 100 Riverside Drive at the Riverwalk Park will be closed to the public Nov. 5-6.
Jessica Mejia,
Image0011

Source: City of West Columbia

 

The lot will reopen the morning of Nov. 7. The city says the closure is due to resurfacing activities.

For more information visit, https://westcolumbiasc.gov/

 

