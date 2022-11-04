Deputies search for two suspects wanted for attempting to steal vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and woman who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle outside of the El Cheapo gas station on Oct. 17.

Deputies say the owner of the vehicle was inside the store when the suspects tried to take his car. The victim ran outside and struggled with the male suspect before the suspect fired one gunshot to the ground, according to authorities.

The suspects left on foot towards Decker Blvd when they were unable to start the vehicle, say authorities. No one was hurt in the incident.

Submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com if you have any information about the suspects’ identities.