Elon Musk delays $8 blue check plan until after elections

Elon Musk is delaying the roll-out of its paid blue subscription plan until after midterm elections.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Elon Musk is delaying the roll-out of its paid blue subscription plan until after midterm elections.

The plan allows anyone to get that blue check mark for $7.99 a month, just like celebrities.

Critics say the new verification feature could have some unintended consequences though. To protest the new plan, some celebrities posed as Musk over the weekend. Some including comedian Kathy Griffin’s account, were suspended.

Musk tweeted on Sunday, “Anyone engaging in impersonation without sharing it as a parody will be permanently suspended.”

Musk also said changing a name on an account will result in losing the verification check temporarily.