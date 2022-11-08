Police: Second arrest in ’18 murder

Columbia,S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection with a 2018 shooting death.

Investigators say Dashawn Muldrow was arrested recently in Albany, NY and extradited back to Columbia.

According to police, on October 5, 2018 Muldrow and Dominic McDaniel broke into and robbed a couple at gunpoint in their Waverly St. home.

During the incident, investigators say Muldrow and McDaniel fought with the male victim and a shot was fired striking and killing Cherelle Evans, 32.

McDaniel was arrested on October 25, 2018.