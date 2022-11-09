SC gas prices on the rise again, average $3.32 per gallon

Gas prices are on the rise again.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are on the rise again. The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $3.80, according to AAA.

Officials say that’s about a four cent hike from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $3.32 a gallon.

The least expensive gas in the U.S. is in Georgia, where the state-wide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.