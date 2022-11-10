Consumer Price Index: prices up 7.7% in October

CNN— The Federal Reserve hasn’t tamed inflation yet, but some analysts say things are improving.

Americans paid 7.7% more for items during the 12 month period that ended in October, according to the Consumer Price Index report released today.

The consumer price index dropped slightly from 8.2% in September and some economic officials say this shows inflation is moving in the right direction.