Dept. of Social Services launches online portal for childcare financial assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced the launch of an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance.

The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.

After submitting the forms, families can track the application status 24/7 through the portal while awaiting approval.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia news, DSS State Director Michael Leach says, “The new portal is a simpler, more streamlined process of applying for child care financial assistance that eliminates the task of emailing a completed application to SC Voucher and waiting for a phone call or letter in the mail for the next steps.”



Instructions on how to apply for the SC Voucher program are found here.