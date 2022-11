CDC reports 1,300 deaths from the flu

The CDC says so far this season, there have been nearly three million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CDC says so far this season, there have been nearly three million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu.

Those numbers nearly doubling from a week ago.

ABC’S Erielle Reshef has the latest.