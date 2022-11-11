Clarendon County Sheriff confident escaped inmate is no longer in the county

Deputies are searching for an inmate who they say recently escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center.

(Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Deputies search for escaped Clarendon Co. Detention Center inmate. (Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Deputies search for escaped Clarendon Co. Detention Center inmate.

(Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) The escaped inmate has a tattoo with the name Melissa on the right side of his neck. (Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) The escaped inmate has a tattoo with the name Melissa on the right side of his neck.

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says they are confident escaped inmate Shaun Wiles is no longer in the county. The US Marshal’s Service continues to investigate the case.

Authorities say Shaun Wayne Wiles escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center after being held on a dangerous drug charge.

They describe him as a 43 year-old white male, approximately 5’10 in height and weighs 155 pounds with gray hair and and blue eyes.

According to investigators, he is wearing dark clothing and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads Melissa.

Individuals with information directly leading to the escaped prisoner’s location and arrest will be rewarded $5,000 say authorities. Call the U.S. Marshals service at 1-877-WANTED-2 (926-8332) or submit an anonymous WEB-TIP, or TEXT NHTIP with any information to TIP411.

If you see him, don’t approach him and call 911.