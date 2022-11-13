Tigers earn top seed, bye in NCAA Football Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The undefeated Benedict College Tigers are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs and earned the No. 1 seed for Super Region 2, the NCAA announced on Sunday.

The Tigers, 11-0 after winning the SIAC championship on Saturday, will have a bye during the first round on Nov. 19. Benedict will face the winner between fourth seed Virginia Union (9-1) from the CIAA and fifth seed Wingate (9-2) from the South Atlantic Conference on Nov. 26.

The other side of the bracket includes second-seed Delta State (10-1) from the Gulf South Conference vs. seventh-seed Fayetteville State (9-2) from the CIAA. The other game will be third seed West Florida (9-1) from the Gulf South Conference hosting sixth seed Limestone (8-3) from the South Atlantic Conference.

The first round will be Nov. 19, with the second round on Nov. 26. The third round is Dec. 3, with the national semifinals on Dec. 10. The Division II national championship game is Dec. 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.