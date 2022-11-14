44% of graduates regret college major, says Zip Recruiter

When it comes to college majors, a new survey says some are more regrettable than others.

According to a new survey by Zip Recruiter, 44 % of people looking for a job right now say they regret their college major choice.

The most regretted major is journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.

On the flip side, the survey shows the happiest college grads are those who chose computer and information sciences, along with criminology.

Graduates say their feelings are closely tied to how likely it is to find jobs in those fields and the higher salaries that go with them.