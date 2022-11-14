Company introduces green bean casserole-flavored seltzer water

CNN— Thanksgiving could be getting a little strange this year. That’s because green bean casserole flavored seltzer water is now a thing.

Aura Bora is introducing the new sparkling water flavor just in time for the holidays. The company says the seltzer has a quote “sweet, earthy, and buttery flavor.”

Green bean casserole water will be available through Aura Bora’s Secret Menu newsletter feature.