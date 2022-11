Limited-edition pickle-scented candle on sale today

CNN— Today is National Pickle Day and a popular brand of pickles plans to celebrate.

Vlasic Pickles has teamed up with home fragrance company Candier by Ryan Porter to create a limited-edition candle.

They say the candle is made with 100% wax.

The candles goes on sale today and will cost $29.