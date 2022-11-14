Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s now sweater weather, and ugly holiday sweater events will be coming up soon.

Pillsbury has the perfect sweater for you, starring it’s famous Doughboy.

It has the Doughboy on the front, and if you press his stomach, he says his iconic “Hoo Hoo!”

It has a scannable crescent roll on the left-hand sleeve that unlocks seasonal recipes, holiday playlists, tips for baking and inspiration on your smartphone.

The unique, limited-edition sweater is available at shop.pillsburry.com for $75, while supplies last.