Lembo nominated for Broyles Award

USC associate head coach/special teams coordinator Pete Lembo is one of 51 nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced today.

Lembo, who is in his second season with the Gamecocks, has his units ranked first in ESPN’s special teams efficiency. The Gamecocks are among the nation’s best in blocked punts (T2nd-school record 5), blocked kicks (2nd-6), kickoff returns (5th-25.82), kickoff return defense (9th-16.43), punt returns (4th-18.70), net punting (6th-42.39) and punt return defense (14th-2.60).

Individually, punter Kai Kroeger is averaging 45.5 yards per punt this season, 13th in the country; placekicker Mitch Jeter is a perfect 9-for-9 in field goal attempts; kick returner Xavier Legette is averaging 31.5-yards per return, including a 100-yard touchdown return against Texas A&M; and punt returner Josh Vann is averaging 15.1 yards per return.

A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.

The 2021 Broyles Award winner was Josh Gattis, who was the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. Gattis is now the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.

Proceeds from the 2022 Broyles Award support the Broyles Foundation’s mission to provide a game plan for Alzheimer’s caregivers through education, support, and resources. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.