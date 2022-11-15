SCDOR: 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates are now being issued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are now issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers.

The maximum rebate cap for the 2022 Individual Income tax rebate is $800, meaning if your tax liability is more than that, you will get an $800 rebate.

The rebates will go to eligible taxpayers who filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax return (SC1040)​ by October 17​ this year.

But eligible taxpayers who file between October 18, 2022 and February 15, 2023 will receive their rebate in March 2023.

The department says rebates are now being issued as direct deposits and paper checks.

To track your rebate status, visit SCDOR’s website.