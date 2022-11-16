Disney World raises ticket prices, first time since 2019

Inflation is affecting a lot more than gas and grocery store prices these days.

The Florida theme park announced it will soon raise ticket prices for the first time since 2019.

Beginning December 8, there will be park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets.

On its busiest days, the Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive of Disney World’s four theme parks.

Disney said that’s because of Magic Kingdom’s incredible demand as the most-visited theme park in the world.