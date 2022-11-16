Executive Personal Computers, Inc. expands operations in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County is set to gain new operations with the expansion of Executive Personal Computers, Inc. (EPC, Inc.). The $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs.

EPC, Inc.’s new 203,000-square-foot-facility will accommodate increased production for one of the largest information technology asset disposition providers in the world, according to officials.

The company provides solutions for sustainably disposing information technology such as hard drive shredding, and auditing, cleaning and recycling technology assets.

The company is located at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia.

If you are interested in applying for a position at EPC, Inc., visit work4epc.com. Operations will be completed by the first quarter of 2023.