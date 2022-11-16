FDA warns companies against selling illegal e-cigarettes

The FDA is warning companies against selling illegal e-cigarettes that look like toys, food, and cartoon characters.

CNN— The FDA is warning companies against selling illegal e-cigarettes that look like toys, food, and cartoon characters.

The warning letters were issued to five firms for the unauthorized marketing of 15 different products.

The products feature youth-appealing characters from TV shows, movies, and video games and are designed to look like Glow Sticks, Game Boy devices, and Walkie Talkies.

Some even imitate foods like Popsicles.