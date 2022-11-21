Man wanted for sexual assault arrested

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man wanted on sexual abuse charges who had been on the run from authorities is in custody.

Investigators say after seeing media coverage, Robert Stevenson, 72, turned himself in on Friday.

According to deputies he is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor and three counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd degree as well as Disseminating Obsene Material to a Person Under 18.

He was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.