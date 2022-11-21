Presidential Turkeys “chocolate” and “chip” pardoned at White House

CNN— Two turkeys named “chocolate” and “chip” are the luckiest in the country right now.

President Joe Biden spared the two gobblers in the annual tradition of the White House turkey pardon.

The birds were raised in North Carolina by the chairman of the National Turkey Federation which has been supplying Thanksgiving turkeys to the White House since 1947.

Did you know President John F. Kennedy was the first to pardon one in 1963 but it took more than a quarter century to become the norm? President George H.W. Bush revived it in 1989 and it’s been an annual tradition ever since.