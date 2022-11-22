Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds.

Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.

In testimony earlier this week, Laffitte stunned the court by admitting he knowingly and intentionally did not pay income taxes on $450,000 in fees he took for his heavily scrutinized role in the theft of settlement funds from several mutual clients he shared with Murdaugh.