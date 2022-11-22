‘Power Ranger’ star dies at age 49

(CNN) — Actor Jason David Frank, known for starring in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series, has died at the age of 49.

Frank debuted as the green power ranger, a bad guy, before morphing into the good white power ranger in later episodes. The mixed martial artist performed many of his own stunts in the hit t-v series, which ran from 1993 to 1996. Frank’s representative has asked for privacy for the actor’s family and friends. He is survived by his four children.