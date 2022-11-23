SLED: former Pee Dee Regional Center employee arrested for abusing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced they arrested 28 year-old Joe Nathan Waymyers on Nov. 22 for Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

Officials say Waymyers was working for the Pee Dee Regional Center, a SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs facility, in Florence when he struck the victim in the face several times.

The victim who is a resident at the center had bruising and swelling to both eyes.

Waymyers was booked at the Florence County Detention Center.