ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake hit near the Elgin area on Thanksgiving.

The 2.0 magnitude quake was felt after 11 a.m. with a depth of 3.5 kilometers.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes in Kershaw County this year alone.

They have released an earthquake guide to help you better prepare in case an earthquake hits your area.