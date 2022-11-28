City of Forest Acres to host annual tree-lighting event tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Forest Acres announced its annual tree-lighting event on Nov. 29 at the Lowes Shopping Center on Forest Drive. The event is free to the public and is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities include face painting, balloon artists, a magician, a bubble artist, and hot cocoa for kids. Santa and the Grinch will make an appearance as well as performances by Legacy Martial Arts, Palmetto Performing Arts, The Finesse Band, and Christmas Carols from The Town Theatre.

Organizers say dancers and carolers will perform before the tree is lit around 6:00-6:25.