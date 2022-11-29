Dominion Energy shares five tips for a safe, energy-efficient holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy South Carolina is sharing a few tips on how to save energy during this holiday season.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Dominion’s manager of energy information services Ginger Greenway says “There are ways to make your home merry and bright while being mindful of the energy your home is using. Using holiday lights with timers is an example of a simple thing people can do to use less electricity. And, of course, people should read all lights and decorations labels to ensure their appropriate use.”

The company urges customers to follow these five tips for energy savings and safety for holiday lighting:

Use LED lights. Energy Star-certified LED string lights use about 75% less energy than traditional bulbs and last about 10 times longer. Look for rebates and seasonal coupons on energy-efficient lights at your local hardware and department stores.

Reduce usage. Set timers for lights to turn on and off automatically. Leaving holiday lights on during broad daylight increases your energy usage and reduces the life of the light bulbs in your decorations. Only turn on displays when it is dark or when passersby will most appreciate them.

Plan your layout. Arrange your decorations so that no outlet is overloaded, and no cords will be pinched by furniture or positioned under rugs. When appropriate, use advanced power strips (APS), which include built-in features that significantly reduce the amount of energy used when not in use.

Read labels. Check each product label or packaging to see whether the lights are intended for indoor or outdoor use. Ensure lights have a tag indicating a recognized testing laboratory has evaluated them.

Get reflective. Shiny ornaments, tinsel and mirrors can multiply the lighting effects without using more energy.

Visit DominionEnergy.com/south-carolina/save-energy and esfi.org for additional safety tips.