SC Attorney General to respond to new Murdaugh motion

The SC Attorney General's Office plans on responding this week to a new motion from Alex Murdaugh's attorneys.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Attorney General’s Office plans on responding this week to a new motion from Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys.

Back in August SLED presented blood test results from the white t-shirt authorities say Murdaugh was wearing the night his wife Maggie and son Paul were murdered last year.

Defense attorneys say at that time that the state’s report says it wasn’t blood spatter and that the shirt was destroyed during testing and should no longer be admissible.

But a bloodstain expert says that opinion has been updated.

The final report claims blood spatter from a shooting is the only way the shirt could have had the more than 100 stains found on it.