Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day.

Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr.

According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state of decomposition” when she was found during a welfare check.

Officials say she died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Since the woman’s body was found, deputies have been searching for her five year old daughter Aspen Jeter and her father Antar Antonio Jeter.

Deputies say the man and the child may have been spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina but have yet to be located.

They may be traveling in a blue 2015 Mazda 6 deputies say was taken from the victim’s residence.

If you know where they are, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.