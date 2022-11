Forest Acres ushers in the Christmas season

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Forest Acres officially welcomed the Christmas season Tuesday night.

The City of Forest Acres hosted the ‘Sweet Seasons’ Christmas tree lighting.

It all took place at the Lowes Foods Shopping Center on Forest Drive.

Guests were treated to free kids’ activities such as face painting, balloon artists, hot cocoa.

there were also carolers on hand, and of course Santa!