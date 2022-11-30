House Democrats appoint Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi

House Democrats made history today when they chose current Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi as their party leader.

The party chose the New York Democrat to serve as House minority leader next year.

Jeffries will be the first black person ever to lead a major party in the House or the Senate and ran unopposed for the position.

He will oversee a democratic minority in 2023 for the first time in two terms.

When he became the chairman of the democratic caucus in 2019 he became the youngest member serving in leadership.