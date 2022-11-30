Job openings down in October

CNN—Job seekers didn’t have as many positions to pursue last month, but the US labor market is still historically tight.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.3 million openings in October.

That’s down from the 10.7 million jobs that were available in September. Among the areas seeing less openings: state and local government and non-durable goods manufacturing.