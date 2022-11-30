SCHP: Wreck on I-26 East near Exit 91 in Lexington has been cleared

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says an overnight wreck on I-26 East that caused congestion for hours this morning has been cleared.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier near Exit 91/Columbia Avenue after 5 a.m.

According to SCDOT, no injuries have been reported.

Troopers are also investigating a wreck on I-26 West near Exit 87, where they say a 2016 Maxima crashed into a wall.

They didn’t report any injuries from that wreck and they have cleared it from the road.

