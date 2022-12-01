Football female referee makes history

Pioneering football referee Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a major men’s European Club match.

Today she’s poised to make history again, becoming the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.

The french-woman will form part of an all-female refereeing trio officiating Costa Rica vs. Germany in their group E Match.

She is one of six female match officials this World Cup.