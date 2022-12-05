Dynamic Gamecock tight end announces he’s transferring

One of Carolina’s top playmakers is transferring.

Jaheim Bell announced Monday night he’s entering the transfer portal, after a frustrating season on the field.

“I have always dreamed to be a collegiate athlete and to play at the highest level of college football,” he said Monday. “The University of South Carolina gave me that opportunity. Thank you to coach Beamer. the trainers and the entire coaching staff for always believing in me.”

Bell was one of the most dynamic playmakers in his three seasons at USC.

The Florida native had 56 catches for 757 yards and seven touchdowns, with 301 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The news is big for Carolina’s tight end room and comes just a few hours after tight end Austin Stogner announced his departure from the program as well.