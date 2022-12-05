Family pleads for safe return of 5 year-old Aspen Jeter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The family of Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old, is speaking out for the first time since her disappearance today, pleading for her safe return.

Officials say Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was found shot to death in her bed on Thanksgiving day following a welfare check to her home.

Aspen is believed to be with her father, Antar Jeter, where police say the two were seen in late November in a department store parking lot in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Aspen’s family says they’re deeply concerned as she is non-verbal and unable to walk. The family’s attorney, representative Justin Bamber, pleaded directly with Antar to bring Aspen home this morning.