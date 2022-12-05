Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified

The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified.

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police.

Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting.

Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals for treatment and are recovering, say officials.

If you have any information regarding Hall’s whereabouts, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online at P3tips.com.