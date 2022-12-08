Gamecock punter named second-team All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – The 133rd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team was unveiled tonight at the 32nd Annual College Football Awards show, presented by The Home Depot. University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger was named second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Kroeger, 6-4, 207-pound junior from Lake Forest, Ill., averaged 46.8-yards per punt, tops in the SEC, second in the country and the second-best mark in school history. Of his 52 punts, 17 traveled 50 or more yards, including a long of 79, the third-longest in FBS in 2022. Twenty-seven of his punts (52 percent) were spotted inside the 20-yard line. A semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, Kroeger was previously tabbed first-team All-America by The Athletic and was named to the All-SEC first team by the AP, the league’s 14 coaches and USA TODAY. In addition, he was recognized as the Jim Carlen Most Valuable Player for Special Teams at the team’s Senior Banquet earlier this week.

The Walter Camp All-America team is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Twenty-five players were selected to the first team by the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 27 players were selected to the Second Team.

Kroeger and the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 30, when they travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) in the 78th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.